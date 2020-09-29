Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Marion BRASSINGTON Notice
BRASSINGTON

Marion

of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday 19th September 2020, aged 78 years. A much loved Mum to Eleanor and a loving Grandma to Rosie and Bob. Private family service to take place at The Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding. Numbers at the funeral will be limited due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired will be towards Cancer Research UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2020
