Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
CAPES

Marion

Passed away on 6th September 2019, aged 82 years, at her home in Long Sutton. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 2.00pm. Even if you are unable to attend the service, you are still welcome afterwards at The Granary, Long Sutton. Close family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be made service or sent c/o Co-operative Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Spalding PE12 9BN
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2019
