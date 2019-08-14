Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion OSBORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion OSBORNE

Notice Condolences

Marion OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE

Marion

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 18th July aged 81 years. Much loved wife of John, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Spalding on Wednesday 21 st August at 11am to be followed by committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet. No flowers, donations preferred for the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospitalmay be given at the service or sent to Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.