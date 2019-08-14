|
OSBORNE
Marion
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 18th July aged 81 years. Much loved wife of John, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Spalding on Wednesday 21 st August at 11am to be followed by committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet. No flowers, donations preferred for the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospitalmay be given at the service or sent to Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019