WARD
Marion Eileen
Of Long Sutton, passed away at Holbeach Hospital on 15th Juy 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Harold Philip, much loved mum to Philip, mum-in-law to Joan, devoted gran to Robert, Martin, Joe and James. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 1st August at 10.45am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 24, 2019