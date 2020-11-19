|
EARTH
Marjorie
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on Friday 13th November 2020, aged 83 years. A much loved Wife of Brian and a loving Mum to Andrea, Lynda and Kevin. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 30th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Johnson Community Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
