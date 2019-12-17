|
SMITH
Martin Allen
of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls in Spalding on Friday 29th November 2019 aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Carol, dearly loved Dad of John and Mark, Father in law to Amanda and Sarah. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Monday 30th December at 12noon. Flowers or donations if preferred for Tanglewood Cedar Falls Comfort Fund and Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
