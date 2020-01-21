Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
15:15
All Saints Church
Paston
Mary HAMMOND

Notice

Mary HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND

Mary

Aged 92 years of Lincoln Gate, Peterborough. Peacefully on 4th January 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur 'Archie', devoted mum of Susan, a dear mother-in-law of Chez, much loved nan of Louise and Jason, Simon and Anne, great-grandma of Charlotte, Archie and Jacob. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Paston on Friday 24th January at 3.15 pm, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK'

may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
