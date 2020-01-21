|
|
HAMMOND
Mary
Aged 92 years of Lincoln Gate, Peterborough. Peacefully on 4th January 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur 'Archie', devoted mum of Susan, a dear mother-in-law of Chez, much loved nan of Louise and Jason, Simon and Anne, great-grandma of Charlotte, Archie and Jacob. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Paston on Friday 24th January at 3.15 pm, followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK'
may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020