HUDSON

Mary

Of Pinchbeck, July 31st 1938 to May 17th 2019. It is with regret that the family of Mary Hudson (nee Bringeman) announce that Mum, Nan, Auntie and Great Friend to many, sadly passed away peacefully and just short of her 81st birthday, at the Peterborough City Hospital on the 17th of May 2019. Mary's demise followed a short illness and hospitalisation, which Mary battled calmly and bravely with. Mary was a loving and devoting wife to husband John (pre deceased in July 2002) mother ( & in-law ) to Martin and Diane, Nigel and Sal, and Jeremy and Mags and Nan to Jessica, Jack, Gracie and Archie. Mum and nan our Matriarch, will be sorely missed, but always to be lovingly and fondly remembered. Mary will no doubt be missed by family, friends and kind

neighbours too. A Funeral Service will be held at The South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet at 11.00am, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 and directly afterwards at the Mermaid Inn Surfleet for refreshments. Family flowers only please, but donations in Mary's memory may be made at the service or through to J Willsons Funeral Directors 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs

Tel 01775 722915 All donations collected in Mary's memory will be most appreciated and to be shared equally between

Cancer Research and The Lincolnshire/Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Service, of which Mary was a keen supporter. Published in Spalding Guardian on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary