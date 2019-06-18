Resources More Obituaries for Mary HUDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary HUDSON

Notice HUDSON

Mary nee Bringeman

Of Pinchbeck, 31st July 1938 - 17th May 2019. Loving wife to William John Hudson, fabulous devoted mum to Martin, Nigel and Jeremy, much loved mother-in-law to Diane, Sal and Mags, and wonderful caring nan to Jessica, Jack, Gracie and Archie. The close family of Mary Hudson greatly appreciated the many cards and messages of sympathy that they received following Marys demise on the 17th of May 2019 and just short of her 81st birthday. Thank you to the many mourners that assembled for the funeral service, held at the South Holland Crematorium on the 4th of June, to help celebrate Mary's life - kindly and well lived. Thank you to Simon Willson for delivering such a wonderful service, to Flamingo Flowers Spalding for two very beautiful family flower arrangements and to the Mermaid Inn for the refreshments afterwards. Thank you to J Willsons funeral services for their care, attention and provisions on the day. And a special thanks for all of the generous donations in Mary's memory and which totalled £1,085.00. To be shared equally between two chosen charities, being Cancer Research and The Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance Service. RIP and always to be remembered, our Mary/Mum & Nan. Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019