Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Mary MCBURNIE

Mary MCBURNIE Notice
MCBURNIE

Mary (nee Haynes) Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully on 13th August 2019, aged 66 years. A much loved wife of Colin. Mum to Barry, Sally and Babs. A devoted nan to all her grandchildren. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 2.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for Macmillan may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 26, 2019
