NORTHWOOD
Mary
Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Flowers or donations, if desired, to St Mary's Church for 250th Anniversary Fund at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019