Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary NORTHWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary NORTHWOOD

Notice Condolences

Mary NORTHWOOD Notice
NORTHWOOD
Mary
Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Flowers or donations, if desired, to St Mary's Church for 250th Anniversary Fund at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.