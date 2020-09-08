Home

Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
14:30
All Saint's Church
Holbeach
Mary SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD

Mary Kathleen

widow of the late Dennis Shepherd formerly of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 27th August 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Carol, Susan, Patricia, and Gillian and a dear Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Funeral Service at All Saint's Church, Holbeach, on Monday 14th September at 2.30pm followed by interment in Park Road Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and Parkinson's UK may be made at the service. For further information, please contact FE Walton & Son on 01406 363264.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 8, 2020
