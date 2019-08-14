Home

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Of Donington, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on 5th August, 2019 aged 91 years. Widow of the late Dennis Young, devoted mum to Graham, Antoinette and Nick, mum-in-law to Jane and Fred, loving nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday, 30th August, 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations towards Dementia UK may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019
