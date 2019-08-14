|
Of Donington, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on 5th August, 2019 aged 91 years. Widow of the late Dennis Young, devoted mum to Graham, Antoinette and Nick, mum-in-law to Jane and Fred, loving nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday, 30th August, 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations towards Dementia UK may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019