HOWELL
Maureen Dorothy
Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 79 years. Devoted wife to Gordon, loving mum to Mandy and Mark, loving nan to Daniel and mother-in-law to John and Yvonne. Funeral Service to take place at Deeping St Nicholas Church on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Peterborough Hospital Coronary Care c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 17, 2019