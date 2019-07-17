Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen HOWELL

Notice Condolences

Maureen HOWELL Notice
HOWELL

Maureen Dorothy

Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 79 years. Devoted wife to Gordon, loving mum to Mandy and Mark, loving nan to Daniel and mother-in-law to John and Yvonne. Funeral Service to take place at Deeping St Nicholas Church on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Peterborough Hospital Coronary Care c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices