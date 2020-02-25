|
STEVENS
Maureen Olive
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Addenbrooks Hospital, Cambridge on Saturday 15th February 2020, aged 78 years. A much loved Mum to Nick, Mum-in-Law to Rachel and a loving Nan to Victoria and Bethany. Funeral service to take place at St Johns Church, Spalding on Friday 6th March 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by private interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020