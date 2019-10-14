Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:45
St John's Church
Spalding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice BEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice BEAN

Notice Condolences

Maurice BEAN Notice
BEAN

Maurice Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted Husband to the late Betty and a loving Dad & Grandad. Funeral service to take place at St John's Church, Spalding on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 12:45pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to PHAB c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.