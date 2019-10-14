|
BEAN
Maurice Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted Husband to the late Betty and a loving Dad & Grandad. Funeral service to take place at St John's Church, Spalding on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 12:45pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to PHAB c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019