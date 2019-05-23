Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice HOUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice "Mog" HOUGHTON

Notice Condolences

Maurice "Mog" HOUGHTON Notice
Passed away peacefully at Stonehaven Residential Home on 10th May 2019, aged 90 years. Service to take place at St Gilbert & St Hugh's Church, Gosberton Risegate on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to be divided between Alzheimer's Research & Stonehaven Residential Home may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.