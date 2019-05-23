|
Passed away peacefully at Stonehaven Residential Home on 10th May 2019, aged 90 years. Service to take place at St Gilbert & St Hugh's Church, Gosberton Risegate on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to be divided between Alzheimer's Research & Stonehaven Residential Home may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 23, 2019