Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
13:00
Crowland Abbey
Maurice of Crowland, passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd November, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Jean, dear father of David and Paul, dear father-in-law of Pat and a loving Grandad of Kevin, Leanne, Bethany, Hannah and Thomas. Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall. A cause close to the family's heart. Enquiries to A. Coley and Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough PE6 0EE. Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019
