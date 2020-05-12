|
BEEKEN
Mavis passed away peacefully on the 4th May, aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Lord Beeken. Loving mum of Shaun and Martin, and mother-in-law to Helen and Gay. Special grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Friday 22nd May at Peterborough Crematorium. Immediate family only due to the present situation. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to Dementia UK at the service, or sent to c/o A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE. For any further enquiries please contact Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020