Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00
Walshs Chapel
Bradford
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
13:00
Scholemoor Cemetery
Bradford
aged 82, of Abbeygate Retirement Home, Moulton sadly passed away suddenly but peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on 17th January 2020. Dearly loved mum to Yvonne, David and Carol, daughter-in-law to Selina, also sister, nan and great-nan. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service will be 12.00noon at Walshs Chapel, Bradford followed by burial at Scholemoor Cemetery, Bradford at 1.00pm on 4th February 2020. Family flowers only please.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
