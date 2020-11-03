Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
13:00
St Johns Church
Spalding
Mavis SAWYER Notice
SAWYER

Mavis

Of Spalding, formerly of Moulton Chapel Road, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Monday 26th October 2020, aged 88 years. A beloved Wife of the late Albert, much loved Mum to Dianne and Anita and a loving Mother-in-Law, Nana and Great Nana Slippers. Private family Funeral service to take place at St Johns Church, Spalding on Wednesday 18th November at 1.00pm to be followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family Flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Blind Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spaldng, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 3, 2020
