Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Moulton
Melvyn Ivor 'Dave' of Moulton, passed away at home on 12th December 2019, aged 100 years. Husband of the late Ethel. Devoted Father of Jeff and Anna. Much loved Grandad of Richard, and Andrew and Claire. Great-Grandad of Henry and Tilly. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Moulton on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in Moulton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for All Saints Church Moulton may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019
