Of Gedney Hill. Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2019. Dear husband of Mary, beloved father, stepfather and grandfather. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 12.30pm. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired for 'Lincs Air Ambulance - LNAACT' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200 By family request COLOURFUL ATTIRE, please - Thank you.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019
