BERTOLASO
Michael Christopher (Mike)
Of Spalding, passed peacefully away in Pilgrim Hospital on Sunday 24th November 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of Susan, loving father and father-in-law of Claire, Stephen and Lisa, Amy and David, Laura and Tim, and adored grandad of Thomas, Jordan, Jamie, Amelia, Lexi, Natalia and Saskia, and great-grandad of Rio. Full Requiem Mass at St Norbert's Roman Catholic Church, Spalding on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial at Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St John's Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 10, 2019