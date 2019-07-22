Home

BOOTH

Michael Alan (Mick)

Of Holbeach, passed away on Thursday 20th June 2019 aged 59 years. Much loved son of Rosina and the late John. Twin brother of David.

Funeral service at Holbeach Methodist Church on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 2pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019
