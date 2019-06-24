Home

Michael Roy

With much sadness, passed away in the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospital on 14th June, 2019 aged 71 years. A loving husband to the late Judy and brother to Robert. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on 5th July, 2019 at 2.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research at the funeral or may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 24, 2019
