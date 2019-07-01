|
|
SURMAN
Michael Andrew
Of Weston Hills passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th June 2019 aged 71 years. Dearly loved Husband of Maralyn. Much loved Dad of Andrew and Paul. A devoted Grandad. Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 2.00pm. family flowers only please, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 1, 2019