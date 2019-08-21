|
|
QUINN
MICK
Of Long Sutton died peacefully at home on Tuesday 13th August 2019 aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of Glenda, Dad of Kim, Grandad of Laura and Bonnie, Father-in-law to Pete. He will be sadly missed by all his siblings and family in Ireland and his many friends and neighbours locally. Funeral service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 2.00pm. Casual wear preferred. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for Marie Curie and Long Sutton Health Centre may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2019