Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
Of Pinchbeck passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Richard (Dick), a dearly loved auntie of Chrissy, Mark, Ruth, Helen, Sue, Jill and Andrew, Loving step mum of Keith, step nanny of Sarah, Adrian, Shaun and Martin. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for Marie Curie Cancer Care and East Midlands Ambulance Service may be given at the service on the day or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding,Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel. 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
