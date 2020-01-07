Home

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Minnie Jean Elizabeth

of Holbeach, passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly beloved wife of George, much loved mum to Phillip, Stella and Simon, loving grandma of Emma, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Tuesday 14th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Dementia Research may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020
