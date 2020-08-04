|
|
TEAR
Mollie of Sutton Bridge, passed away on Thursday 23rd July 2020, aged 79 years. Dear Wife of Dick. Much loved Mum to Robert and Helen. Devoted Grandma to Karl, Jake, Liam, Olivia and Grace. Funeral Service at Sutton Bridge new Cemetery (Field Farm Road) on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 2.00pm. For further details please contact Morriss & Haynes Funeral Service on 01406 425225. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 4, 2020