Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
14:00
Sutton Bridge new Cemetery
Field Farm Road
Mollie TEAR

Mollie TEAR Notice
TEAR

Mollie of Sutton Bridge, passed away on Thursday 23rd July 2020, aged 79 years. Dear Wife of Dick. Much loved Mum to Robert and Helen. Devoted Grandma to Karl, Jake, Liam, Olivia and Grace. Funeral Service at Sutton Bridge new Cemetery (Field Farm Road) on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 2.00pm. For further details please contact Morriss & Haynes Funeral Service on 01406 425225. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 4, 2020
