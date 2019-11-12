Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica ALCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica ALCOCK

Notice Condolences

Monica ALCOCK Notice
ALCOCK

Monica Ann

(Fred)

of Holbeach, passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019, aged 80 years. Devoted long term partner of Kevin, loving mum to Andrew, loving nan, great-nan, sister and aunty to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 29th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -