ALCOCK
Monica Ann
(Fred)
of Holbeach, passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019, aged 80 years. Devoted long term partner of Kevin, loving mum to Andrew, loving nan, great-nan, sister and aunty to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 29th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 12, 2019