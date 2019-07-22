|
|
STEPHENSON Monica
Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on the 15th July, 2019, at Winchley Home, West Winch. A much loved wife of Jim and a loving mother of Philip. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 2nd August, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019