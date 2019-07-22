Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica STEPHENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica STEPHENSON

Notice Condolences

Monica STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Monica

Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on the 15th July, 2019, at Winchley Home, West Winch. A much loved wife of Jim and a loving mother of Philip. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 2nd August, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.