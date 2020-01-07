|
|
HODNETT
Nancy
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved Wife of the late Joe, much loved Mum to Robin, Jane, April and Lyn and a loving Nan and Great Nan. Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding, on Friday 17th January 2020 at 1.00pm to be followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Any flowers welcome and donations shared between local RSPCA and Spalding Parachute Regimental Association c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel. 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 7, 2020