TEEUW

Nathan

1975 - 2019

It is with immense sadness that the family announces that Nathan died peacefully on Tuesday 28th May 2019 with his beloved wife Jo at his side at their home, Broadgate House, Weston, the home they lovingly restored together. Nathan was a devoted family man who adored Jo and his beautiful daughters Lilah, Ishobel and Effie. He was a much-loved son of Frank and Mo and close brother to Adam and Stephen. He was also a true and loyal friend to those lucky enough to know him, and well known for his quick humour and gentle manner. A funeral service will be held at Moulton Church at 2.00pm on Friday 14th June, followed by a private cremation in Surfleet. Donations in lieu of flowers will be taken in church for St Barnabas and a donations page for Marie Curie has been opened at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathanteeuw Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2019