|
|
STRICKLAND
Nelly
Aged 91 years of Holbeach Drove. Peacefully on 21st November 2019 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved sister, aunt and friend to all. A funeral service will be held at Whaplode Drove Parish Church on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers are welcome. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019