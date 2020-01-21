|
|
CAMPLING
Neville
Aged 80 years of Sutton St James. Peacefully on 8th January 2020. Dear brother of Colin and Joan (dec), a dear cousin and a friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Sutton St James Parish Church, on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between Sutton St James Church and Guide Dogs for the Blind may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020