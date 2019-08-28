Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Neville PITTS

Neville PITTS Notice
PITTS

Neville (Nev)

Of Donington passed away in Pilgrim Hospital with his family by his side on 11th August, 2019 aged 84 years. A loving Husband of Rose, much loved Dad of three daughters and devoted Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations towards Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 28, 2019
