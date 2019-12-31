Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:15
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Gosberton
Nina BOOTH

Nina BOOTH Notice
BOOTH

Nina formerly of Gosberton, passed away peacefully at Frampton House Care Home on 16th December, 2019 aged 93 years. Wife of the late Eric, loving Mum of Candi, Nan to Cindy and Sister-in-law of Muriel. Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Gosberton on Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 at 11.15am followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations towards Gosberton Church Roof Fund may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019
