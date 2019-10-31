|
|
PARKER
Norman
Of Spalding passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 21st October 2019 aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Jennifer and a dearly loved dad and Grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 15th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations preferred for St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019