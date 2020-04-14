|
|
GODIN
Pamela of Spalding, passed away on 27th March 2020 aged 80 years. Much loved wife of David, mother of Debbie and Rob, loved grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Funeral service on 22nd April 2020 at 3.00pm. Restricted to family only due to Cornonavirus. If you wish to follow the service online as it happens, please contact the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to local charity Tonic Health via JustGiving in Pamela's name would be appreciated www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pamela-godin Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020