Patricia DAVEY

Patricia DAVEY Notice
DAVEY

Patricia Ann

(née Balderson)

of Gosberton, formerly Barnack. Died peacefully after a short illness in Grimsby Hospital on 16th September 2020 aged 79 years. With her son Richard at her bedside. Wife to the late Jeffery Charles (d. 1994). Funeral to be held at a later date. Donations on behalf of Cancer Research UK, PDSA, Bransby Horse Rescue & Welfare, Stamford & District Cats Protection. Cheques made out to either charity may be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 29, 2020
