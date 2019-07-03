Home

Of West Pinchbeck, died peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital aged 79 years, on Monday 17th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, cherished mother and mother-in-law to Graham & Debbie, Kay & Mark, and Paul & Debbie. Special nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass to be held at St Norbert's Catholic Church, Spalding, on Friday 12th July at 10:00am, followed by burial at Spalding Cemetery. Devoted to her family and a loyal friend. May she rest in peace. Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD Tel 01775 723199
