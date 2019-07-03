|
FAULKNER
Patricia Ann nee Robinson
Of West Pinchbeck, died peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital aged 79 years, on Monday 17th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, cherished mother and mother-in-law to Graham & Debbie, Kay & Mark, and Paul & Debbie. Special nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass to be held at St Norbert's Catholic Church, Spalding, on Friday 12th July at 10:00am, followed by burial at Spalding Cemetery. Devoted to her family and a loyal friend. May she rest in peace. Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 3, 2019