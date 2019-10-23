Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
Patricia HUNT Notice
HUNT

Patricia (née Wright)

of Spalding, formerly of Whaplode Drove sadly passed away on the 13th October 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved wife of the late Maurice Hunt and devoted mother of Lisa. Funeral service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 30th October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations are to be shared between The Tulip Suite, Johnson Hospital and the Haematology and Oncology Day Unit, Peterborough City Hospital. Donations can be made at the service or c/o Mark Forth Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 23, 2019
