POWERED BY

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium

Patricia JAMES

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 15th February 2020 aged 89 years. A loving wife to Gordon, mother to Clare and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 20th March 2020 at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations preferred for The Dogs Trust, may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020
