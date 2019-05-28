|
|
Of Gosberton passed away peacefully in the Thorpe Hall Hospice on Monday, 13th May, 2019 aged 60 years. A battle bravely fought. Son of the late Desmond and Alma Nicholson. Truly loved husband of Anne, loving father to Jonathan and Lisa, father-in-law to Agne. Devoted grandad to Joshua, Liam, Hayden, Thomas and Olivia. Loving brother to Penny and the late Keith, brother-in-law to Richard and Nancy. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday, 3rd June, 2019 at 12.00noon. No flowers but donations towards Thorpe Hall Hospice and Gosberton Medical Centre may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 28, 2019