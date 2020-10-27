Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
12:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Pauline SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN

Pauline Anne

(née Gent)

of Holbeach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday 17th October 2020, aged 67 years. Loving wife of Michael, much loved mum to Paul, Wayne and Lisa, devoted nan to 9 grandchildren, dearest daughter to Fred and the late Ett and sister to Michael and Kay. Private family service at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Marie Curie and St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 27, 2020
