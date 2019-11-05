Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:30
Holbeach Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl CHAMBERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl CHAMBERS

Notice Condolences

Pearl CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS

Pearl Adelaide

Of Holbeach, passed away on Sunday 26th October 2019 aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Frank. Dealy loved mum to Robert, Jennifer, David, Denise and Sharon. Nan to Kevin, Ben, Elizabeth and Alex. Funeral service at Holbeach Methodist Church on Monday 11th November 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for Patchett Lodge Comforts Fund may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -