CHAMBERS
Pearl Adelaide
Of Holbeach, passed away on Sunday 26th October 2019 aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Frank. Dealy loved mum to Robert, Jennifer, David, Denise and Sharon. Nan to Kevin, Ben, Elizabeth and Alex. Funeral service at Holbeach Methodist Church on Monday 11th November 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired for Patchett Lodge Comforts Fund may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019