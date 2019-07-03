Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl McGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl McGRATH

Notice Condolences

Pearl McGRATH Notice
McGRATH

Pearl Elizabeth

Of Spalding passed away peacefully in Brunlea Residential Home Pinchbeck on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 74 years. A dearly loved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Ernest Barber. A much loved sister of Doreen, Peggy, Carol, Shirley and Sylvia and the late Henry, Albert and Eric. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Wednesday 17th July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Jerry Green Dog Rescue may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199. Family request informal dress to be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.