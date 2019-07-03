|
|
McGRATH
Pearl Elizabeth
Of Spalding passed away peacefully in Brunlea Residential Home Pinchbeck on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 74 years. A dearly loved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Ernest Barber. A much loved sister of Doreen, Peggy, Carol, Shirley and Sylvia and the late Henry, Albert and Eric. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on Wednesday 17th July at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Jerry Green Dog Rescue may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199. Family request informal dress to be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 3, 2019