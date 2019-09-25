|
|
SHORTLAND
Pearl 'Pat'
Aged 89 years of Gedney Hill. Peacefully on 19th September 2019 whilst in Bancroft Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Nigel and Ian, mother-in-law of Diane and Linda, devoted nan of Dean, Kirstie, Matthew and Krystal.
A funeral service will be held at Crowland Abbey on Friday 11th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Crowland Abbey' and 'Bancroft Nursing Home' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 25, 2019